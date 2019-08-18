TODAY |

Baggage botch causes flight delays, traveller frustration at Auckland Airport

Source:  1 NEWS

Thirteen international flights have been delayed at Auckland Airport as passengers experience delays checking in because of a fault with the baggage processing system.

Source: istock.com

People were complaining to both Auckland Airport and Air NZ in online posts about delays at the international terminal.

“Check-in at the international terminal is currently busier than normal due to a technical fault in the baggage handling system, and some flights have been delayed," an airport spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"It is a busy day at the airport and we thank travellers for their patience while we work hard to resolve the issue.”

