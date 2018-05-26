Badly-injured Kiwi woman missing for three days found in US national park

A Kiwi woman who has been missing for three days has been found with a shattered pelvis in a US desert.

Claire Nelson, 36, went missing on Tuesday (local time). Source: Facebook / Joshua Tree National Park

Claire Nelson was found after a six hour search by a helicopter crew in Joshua Tree National Park, southern California, yesterday at 4pm (local time), the New Zealand Herald reports.

The 36-year-old told a friend earlier in the week that she was planning to hike to Lost Palms Oasis before returning on Wednesday but was not heard from since.

Joshua Tree National Park superintendant David Smith said a River County Sheriff's helicopter crew found Ms Nelson in a dried-out riverbed in the park.

The search for Ms Nelson began after her vehicle was found in a parking area of Lost Palms Oasis and Mastodon Park trailhead.