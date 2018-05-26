 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Badly-injured Kiwi woman missing for three days found in US national park

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Kiwi woman who has been missing for three days has been found with a shattered pelvis in a US desert.

Claire Nelson, 36, went missing on Tuesday (local time).

Source: Facebook / Joshua Tree National Park

Claire Nelson was found after a six hour search by a helicopter crew in Joshua Tree National Park, southern California, yesterday at 4pm (local time), the New Zealand Herald reports.

The 36-year-old told a friend earlier in the week that she was planning to hike to Lost Palms Oasis before returning on Wednesday but was not heard from since.

Joshua Tree National Park superintendant David Smith said a River County Sheriff's helicopter crew found Ms Nelson in a dried-out riverbed in the park.

The search for Ms Nelson began after her vehicle was found in a parking area of Lost Palms Oasis and Mastodon Park trailhead.


Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

2
The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister


3

Police searching for 'Good Samaritan' who drove elderly woman home after being injured by unknown man in Oamaru Countdown carpark

4
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

5
Hurricanes Ardie Savea (C is tackled by Reds Izack Rodda (L) and Kane Douglas (R during the Hurricanes vs Reds Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 18th of May 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.co.nz

Hurricanes coach says Kiwi fans over-estimated strength of NZ Super Rugby conference

The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.

Police searching for 'Good Samaritan' who drove elderly woman home after being injured by unknown man in Oamaru Countdown carpark

The woman in her 70's was knocked to the ground at 2.45pm yesterday.

01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Coat of Arms is created for the new Duchess of Sussex: Meghan Markle

An official royal family Coat of Arms has been created for the 36-year-old former actress.


03:39
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for the eastern coastal areas through till Monday.


00:28

Netherlands, Australia hold Russia liable for downing MH17

Nearly four years ago a missile brought down MH17 killing nearly 300 people.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 