'Badly behaved' American passenger being sent home after United Airlines flight diverted to Auckland

Police have confirmed that a foreign national was arrested yesterday after a United Airlines plane was diverted to Auckland because of a badly behaved passenger.

Flight UA870 from Sydney to San Francisco was carrying 252 passengers and was diverted when crew had problems with a passenger.

Flight path of the United Airlines flight diverted to Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Immigration NZ spokesperson Marc Piercey told 1 NEWS that an American National was denied entry to New Zealand as he did not meet entry and border requirements.

He is currently in police custody while arrangements are made for him to board a flight back to the US.

A United Airlines spokeswoman has also confirmed that a “disruptive passenger who did not comply with instructions was removed from the UA870 flight”.

Passengers on the flight were put up hotels in Auckland.