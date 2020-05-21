Bad weather forces teams to pull out of search for missing trampers in Tasman

With a dumping of rain forecast to hit over the upcoming days, the search for a missing pair of trampers has had to reduce numbers.

Source: 1 NEWS

Up to 100 millilitres of rain are expected to hit the Kahurangi National Park where Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds went missing two weeks ago.

Search efforts for the pair of 23-year-olds continued today with the help of Fire and Emergency, search and rescue teams, Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue and others.

An ariel shoreline search from the Kahurangi Lighthouse up northwards to Farewill Spit didn't show any signs of the trampers.

Search and Rescue teams were airlifted into the Kahurangi National Park. Source: 1 NEWS

Due to the impending bad weather, search efforts have had to focus on areas deemed safe to look through in the rain with other teams pulled out for safety.