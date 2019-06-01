Bad weather closes all roads between Christchurch and Picton

People driving between Christchurch and Picton have been told to stay put with the weather blocking all routes between the centres.

The risk of rock fall has closed part of State Highway One south of Kaikōura. The Lewis Pass on State Highway Seven was closed but has just opened again.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said people travelling between Picton and Christchurch should put a halt to their plans.

State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass is also closed due to whiteout conditions.

Meanwhile, Gales and a southerly change are forecast for central and northern New Zealand.

The strong winds are due to affect Hawke's Bay south of Hastings, Tararua District, Wairarapa, Wellington, Kaikōura Coast and Banks Peninsula, MetService said.

Early on Saturday fire services said they had 25 weather-related calls overnight for minor flooding in the North Canterbury towns of Woodend, Kaiapoi and Rangiora.

Christchurch recorded 50mm of rain over 12 hours.

MetService is warning of heavy rain due on the Kaikōura Coast, along with gale southerlies.

Heavy snow is also expected in the area north of Mt Cook and about the Kaikōura ranges above 400 metres.

Many South Island roads have had snow or are getting affected by heavy rain.

Dunedin police have sounded the alarm as "brass monkey" weather created a perfect storm for carnage on the roads this holiday weekend, the Otago Daily Times reported.

"That extra 20kmh over the limit is only going to get you to the next car ahead of you faster," Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

"Passing lanes aren't drag strips. We don't want to be telling your loved ones you aren't coming home again."

Murky and rainy conditions in some parts of the South and the large number of motorcycles on the roads for the Brass Monkey Rally could create a perfect storm for crashes, and police would be out in force this weekend, Mr Dinnissen said.

"Plan for a long trip home. If you're running late, just be late."

NZTA said a strong wind warning on the Remutaka Hill (State Highway Two) north of Wellington had been lifted.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said it was likely to stay cold for much of the Queen's Birthday weekend before warming briefly in the North Island on Tuesday.