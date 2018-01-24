 

Bacteria warning for Kapiti Coast swimmers

Fluctuating levels of bacteria mean Kapiti Coast swimmers have been told to steer clear of river and stream mouths when at the beach.

The Kapiti Coast, as seen from State Highway 1 near Pukerua Bay.

The Kapiti Coast, as seen from State Highway 1 near Pukerua Bay.

Source: Google Streetview

Anywhere the water looks murky because of debris should also be avoided.

Kapiti Coast District Council regulatory services manager Natasha Tod says test results over the past few weeks have shown bacteria levels that at times have been higher than usual.

"We haven't had enough heavy or constant rain to flush out the streams and storm water channels of rotted vegetation and other debris which contains bacteria," she said.

"This means there's an increased risk of getting sick with things like tummy bugs if you swim near stream and river mouths at the beach, particularly for the very young, old or vulnerable groups."

The council monitors beaches and rivers with Greater Wellington Regional Council, which posts results on its website.

Ms Tod said the increased risk was likely to continue through the hot summer months until there is a good amount of rain.

After rain, people should wait two days before swimming again as a heavy downpour flushes contaminants from urban and rural land into waterways.

Wellington

Health

