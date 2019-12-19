TODAY |

Bacteria contamination closes two popular Wellington harbour swim spots

Source:  1 NEWS

Two popular swimming areas in the Wellington Harbour have been deemed unsafe for swimming after high levels of bacteria were discovered.

Taranaki Diving Platform, Wellington Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington Water has confirmed The Whairepo Lagoon and the Taranaki Diving Platform areas are showing high levels of Enterococci.

The areas have been deemed unsuitable for swimming and for other recreational activities.

People are being advised to protect their health by not coming into contact with the water.

Whairepo Lagoon. Source: Google Maps

Wellington Water has increased the frequency of water sampling due to the heightened wastewater contamination in the stormwater network that flows into the inner Wellington Harbour during high rainfall events.

No swimming signs will be put in place today, and an update is set to be released when the water is suitable for swimming again.

New Zealand
Health
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Steven Adams swaps hunting gears for custom-made suit and hat, but he's no fan of the glad rags
2
Wedding licences are pulling in about $3 million a year - so where does the $150 fee go?
3
Inclined baby sleepers now banned in New Zealand - deemed 'major risk' for infants
4
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
5
Person dies in workplace incident at Taranaki meatworks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Concerns for German tourist who arrived in NZ on December 1 and hasn't been seen since

Sky Tower fireworks, Auckland Harbour Bridge light show to help ring in 2020
02:19

British doctors trial world-first chemotherapy alternative

Government aims for 40 per cent reduction in road deaths, serious injuries by 2030