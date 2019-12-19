Bacteria contamination closes two popular Wellington harbour swim spots

Two popular swimming areas in the Wellington Harbour have been deemed unsafe for swimming after high levels of bacteria were discovered.

Taranaki Diving Platform, Wellington Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington Water has confirmed The Whairepo Lagoon and the Taranaki Diving Platform areas are showing high levels of Enterococci.

The areas have been deemed unsuitable for swimming and for other recreational activities.

People are being advised to protect their health by not coming into contact with the water.

Whairepo Lagoon. Source: Google Maps

Wellington Water has increased the frequency of water sampling due to the heightened wastewater contamination in the stormwater network that flows into the inner Wellington Harbour during high rainfall events.