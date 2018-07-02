 

Backyard tree house that breached Building Code saved after agreement reached with Dunedin City Council

A family treehouse that was due to be removed from a Dunedin backyard because it breached the Building Code, has been saved after an agreement was reached with the council.

The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.
A story on TVNZ1's Fair Go on Monday highlighted the plight of the family tree hut, built by granddad Trevor Norman, which has given his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan hours of fun.

A visit from the Dunedin City Council – prompted by a privacy complaint from the neighbours – had seen the tree house in line for the chop.

However, today the Dunedin City Council has agreed to an offer from the Rotary Club of Mosgiel to rebuild the tree house so it complies with Building Code.

Mum, Janice Norman-Oke says she’s “delighted” with the decision, after previously labelling the order to remove the tree house "ridiculous".

