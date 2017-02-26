Backlash expected as Govt takes pest control into its own hands

The Government is set to take control of pest control rules in another step towards their goal of making New Zealand predator free by 2050.

The move is likely to inflame 1080 protesters as it will take pest control decisions out of the hands of regional councils.

But Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith says it will make the rules for using 1080 and other poisons nationally consistent.

He says it will kill more pests and save around $11 million over the next 20 years.

"Pests like stoats, rats and possums kill 25 million native birds a year, and if we are serious about ensuring the survival of species like Kiwi, we need to use effective and efficient poisons like 1080," Dr Smith said

The rules will come into effect on April 1 and the Environmental Protection Agency will now oversee the regulations.

Dr Smith expects a backlash.

"There will always be some people that vigorously oppose, for ideological or whatever reasons, to the use of poisons," he says.

"Our view is that it just makes sense for us to have one level across the whole country and not be having these arguments in every one of our councils across New Zealand."

Forest and Bird chief executive Kevin Hague welcomed the change.