 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Backlash expected as Govt takes pest control into its own hands

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Government is set to take control of pest control rules in another step towards their goal of making New Zealand predator free by 2050.

Nick Smith has taken use of poisons like 1080 and brodifacoum into the hands of the Government.

The move is likely to inflame 1080 protesters as it will take pest control decisions out of the hands of regional councils.

But Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith says it will make the rules for using 1080 and other poisons nationally consistent.

He says it will kill more pests and save around $11 million over the next 20 years.

"Pests like stoats, rats and possums kill 25 million native birds a year, and if we are serious about ensuring the survival of species like Kiwi, we need to use effective and efficient poisons like 1080," Dr Smith said

The rules will come into effect on April 1 and the Environmental Protection Agency will now oversee the regulations.

Dr Smith expects a backlash.

"There will always be some people that vigorously oppose, for ideological or whatever reasons, to the use of poisons," he says.

"Our view is that it just makes sense for us to have one level across the whole country and not be having these arguments in every one of our councils across New Zealand."

Forest and Bird chief executive Kevin Hague welcomed the change.

"I think this is a logical move. The arguments will be national arguments rather than local ones and so actually having a national decision making process makes sense to me."

Related

Environment

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:08
1

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine


2
18 July 2003, Netball World Championship, New Zealand Silver Ferns vs Samoa, Independence Park Stadium, Kingston, Jamica. Tania Dalton. Pic: Sandra Teddy/Photosport

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

00:50
3
The Lord of the Rings actor told Graham Norton a story about his pounamu, given to him in NZ, but couldn’t quite say the word right.

Watch: Sir Ian McKellen shares hilarious story about Harry Potter star with Graham Norton but fails to pronounce Maori word correctly


00:32
4
An Auckland police officer found 13 family members packed into a four wheel drive, eight of whom were not restrained.

Watch: Cop talks of 'shock' and 'disbelief' at finding eight unrestrained children in packed 4WD on Auckland motorway

5

'His legacy will live on forever' - Friends and family remember Kiwi man killed in Japan avalanche

00:45
The Labour candidate celebrated her Mt Albert by-election victory in the Auckland electorate last night.

Video: Jacinda Ardern focused on September election after Mt Albert win: 'Now the real work begins'

After sweeping to victory in Auckland last night Ms Ardern says "real change comes when Labour is in government".

01:08

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine

Williams was arrested with former Wallaby James O'Connor who allegedly tried to buy the drug alongside the New Zealander.

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ