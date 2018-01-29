 

'Back yourself, you got this' - Rad Dads say Clarke Gayford is in for a 'heck of a ride'

Rad Dads Will Fleming and Greg Buckley have weighed in on Clarke Gayford upcoming new role as a stay at home parent, saying he is in for "one heck of a ride."

Greg Buckley and Will Fleming on how the role of ‘Dad’ has changed over the years.
Source: Breakfast

The two fathers created an online hub for new Dad's to go to which explore fatherhood and reflect on how the role of 'dad' has changed over time. 

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Mr Buckley said becoming a Dad is a "stange instance in your life where everybody seems to have an opinion".

"It's that moment when you have to become a little bit like a politician, listen to all of those opinions and balance that against what your guts saying, just being able to back yourself is really the thrust of the Rad Dad movement, being able to say to guys you know what, back yourself you got this," Mr Buckley said. 

"We have got three simple rules that we like to try and pass onto guys and that is to listen first. Listen to your partner, listen to your kid and then listen to your instinct and then act second. We live in a world where we're going to be measured by what we do, not what we say...get involved right from the outset."

Mr Fleming said we often look at our own fathers and their skill set which has evolved.

"Part of that skill set was to being able to play rough and to do those things but dad requires more today. You have got to be able to do all of that stuff, dig a hole and plat hair and there is no course for that." 

Mr Fleming stated that Clarke Gayford isn't the first stay at home dad but will be seen as a "little bit exceptional for a while." 

"He is going to be in for one heck of a ride. I guess some of those instincts that mum might have that he might have to learn but it is all part of the job."

