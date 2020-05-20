Back to school rush prompts road safety warning by police

Schools around the country have reopened their doors today, signalling the start to another year in the classroom.

School classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com

It's prompted a warning for motorists to stay alert and look out for kids while driving in and around school zones.

"Keep in mind that children are highly unpredictable and likely to get very excited about catching up with friends, so they can be easily distracted and not paying much attention to their surroundings," Superintendent Steve Greally said.

Making sure to stick to the 20km/h speed limit surrounding schools and avoiding the drop-off rush are just some of the ways police hope to avoid accidents.

That goes for walking children to school too, making sure they know how to cross the road safely and reminding them to look left and right can help teach them to stay safe.

Top tips for motorists:

Be alert for children - they can be unpredictable.

Slow down in and near school zones or residential areas and come to a complete stop at all intersections.

Look for clues such as crossing guards, bicycles and playgrounds which indicate children could be in the area.

Scan between parked cars and other objects for signs that children could dart into the road.

Safe walking tips for parents:

Young children should be accompanied by an adult, older child, or a buddy.

Involve children in selecting the safest route to school and home.

Take a practice walk with your children along the route so they become familiar with it.

Teach children to stop, listen and look for approaching and turning vehicles.

Discuss the use of crosswalks, and why it's safer to cross at some corners rather than others.

Discuss the meaning of traffic signals and markings along the route.

Teach them to cooperate with Police, school safety patrols and crossing guards.

Contact the school and see if there is a walking school bus available.

When picking up or dropping off children: