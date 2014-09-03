 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

A hardware failure has caused outages across Spark's mobile and broadband networks this morning.

Spark

The Spark network's Facebook page has been inundated with complaints from customers who are having issues with the network, and are unable to get through via telephone.

"We're aware of issues affecting some people broadband mobile in various places around NZ right now, we're looking into it urgently and will share more info as soon as we have it. Thanks for sitting tight, we appreciate it," Spark have responded via Facebook.

Spark have since updated customers on Facebook explaining the issue started after a hardware failure in one of its data centres, which caused problems for both mobile and broadband across the country.

"Looks like things should be getting back to normal now," the post reads.

They also encouraged customers to restart their phones or routers to re-register it on the network if issues were persisting.

There was allegedly a three hour wait to speak to someone, customer Jess Bollen commented.

"I cant make any phone calls, not even to Spark and can't get data either," another customer, Soph Moore, said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:52
2
The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.

'Grave concerns' for mystery woman in critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

3

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

00:30
4
Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.

Live updates: Wellington Sevens, Day 2

00:21
5
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

00:52
The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.

'Grave concerns' for mystery woman in critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.

00:21
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

00:41
Asia has kicked off the colourful celebrations for the Chinese New Year with fireworks, parades and visits to temples.

China welcomes the Year of the Rooster with prayers, parades and fireworks

Millions around the world have started colourful Chinese New Year celebrations.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ