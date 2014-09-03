'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

A hardware failure has caused outages across Spark's mobile and broadband networks this morning.

Spark

The Spark network's Facebook page has been inundated with complaints from customers who are having issues with the network, and are unable to get through via telephone.

"We're aware of issues affecting some people broadband mobile in various places around NZ right now, we're looking into it urgently and will share more info as soon as we have it. Thanks for sitting tight, we appreciate it," Spark have responded via Facebook.

Spark have since updated customers on Facebook explaining the issue started after a hardware failure in one of its data centres, which caused problems for both mobile and broadband across the country.

"Looks like things should be getting back to normal now," the post reads.

They also encouraged customers to restart their phones or routers to re-register it on the network if issues were persisting.

There was allegedly a three hour wait to speak to someone, customer Jess Bollen commented.