TODAY |

Back in the Day: Petrol shortages see NZ government introduce car-less days

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport

Sitting for hours in traffic and hunting for the cheapest petrol prices are the norm for many Kiwis.

The issues of congestion and petrol price hikes is nothing new.

Back in the late 1970s, petrol shortages forced the Government to come up with a radical solution – car-less days.

In 1979, the National Government run by Robert Muldoon introduced legislation which required New Zealanders to choose one day of the week when they wouldn't use their vehicle.

Today marks 40 years since the initiative was introduced and we take a look back at how it worked in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s been 40 years since the then National government took cars off the road for a day a week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
3
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
4
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Screaming and yelling heard during Auckland attack that left woman dead – 'What the hell did you do?'
5
Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent.
National on top, NZ First drops in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:42

Fair Go: Woman endures five month battle with Vodafone to cancel account in late husband’s name
00:57
Protests are set to take place against the removal of Māori children.

'Cultural renaissance in Māoridom' needed, says Winston Peters ahead of Oranga Tamariki protests
00:24
The Duchess of Sussex is the guest editor of September's issue.

Jacinda Ardern offers solution to 'polarised world' in promo video for Vogue's Forces for Change issue
02:15
The inaugural competition was held in New York.

Kiwi gamers performed incredibly well at Fortnite World Cup, Esports expert says