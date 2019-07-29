Back in the Day: Petrol shortages see NZ government introduce car-less days

Sitting for hours in traffic and hunting for the cheapest petrol prices are the norm for many Kiwis.

The issues of congestion and petrol price hikes is nothing new.

Back in the late 1970s, petrol shortages forced the Government to come up with a radical solution – car-less days.

In 1979, the National Government run by Robert Muldoon introduced legislation which required New Zealanders to choose one day of the week when they wouldn't use their vehicle.