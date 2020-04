Among those delighted by the opportunities available under New Zealand's move into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 are the hardy folk who swim in the ocean every day.

It's something they haven't been able to do for over a month.

These aren't your occasional dippers. They're the hardcore, all weather wave-warriors, and they're back in heaven.

Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells spoke to loyal ocean lovers who described their delight at getting back into the blue backyard.