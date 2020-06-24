'I back him' - Todd Muller stands by MP's claim a homeless man bluffed his way into fancy quarantine hotel

National Party leader Todd Muller says he is standing by claims from MP Michael Woodhouse that a homeless man somehow bluffed his way into staying at a five-star quarantine hotel for 14 days.

When asked about the incident on Breakfast today after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday called the claims an "urban myth", Mr Muller said he was backing his MP.

"He spoke to me and said that the person he had spoken too, the callibre of his source, and he is very comfortable to stand by it and I stand by him."

Housing Minister Megan Woods has asked for the evidence.

However, Mr Muller claimed it was "typical Megan Woods trying to distract attention" from the error.

"To distract attention for a day they try and suggest that Michael Woodhouse's story doesn't add up. Well, he's a great man, he's got fantastic sources. If that's what he got told by a source, I back him."