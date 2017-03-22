 

Back to Basics: We gave up the supermarket and we're doing better than ever

Lydia Harvey 

Back to Basics blogger

We've made it to the halfway mark! Halfway through the year and what a six months it's been.

At the beginning it seemed impossible. But since we began our challenge in January to go without shopping at the supermarket for a year we've made such huge changes.

The biggest change has been the removal of our dependency on the supermarket which has meant mostly for us that our diets have changed as well as our reliance on disposable products.

We have said goodbye to packaging and instead embraced real whole foods. Our energy levels are up and we are connecting with other local growers, farmers and bakers.

Lydia's sons with their chickens.

Lydia's sons with their chickens.

And when I say we have given up packaging, I mean in every area.

The things that I used to worry about running out of such as personal items have been sourced in other forms or we have realised we can do away with them altogether.

In six months our waste to landfill is minimal. We did away with our large family wheelie bin and have the smallest one available which is used for rubbish we pick up from beaches and parks etc.

Back in January this challenge was more out of necessity than want with our income being used solely to feed our family. Now that money is used to do things as a family.

Gardening with Lydia's children.

Gardening with Lydia's children.

There have been trips away, and the kids have been able to do things that until this year would have been impossible, like going to the circus.

For us this will no longer be a yearlong challenge to save money. We have benefited in ways we didn't even think possible, and there is nothing more rewarding than knowing exactly where your food comes from.

The work can be hard and physically exhausting, but it's worth it.


From Lydia's Garden: Mid-winter salad

It's winter but that doesn't mean you have to do away with salads till summer and Lydia has the perfect winter salad recipe.

Lydia's winter salad.

Lydia's winter salad.

Handfuls of winter greens such as rocket, bok choy, beetroot leaves and spinach
Roasted and cooled orange kumara (or pumpkin)
A few peeled segmented mandarins
Crushed walnuts
Fine sliced red onion
Chopped avocado
Combine together and top with balsamic vinegar

