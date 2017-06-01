Back to basics: Getting the kids out of the house and into the garden

It's a great way to introduce children to fresh foods from a young age. Even in the depths of winter, sending the children to help out in the garden provides relief for those suffering from cabin fever.



If you are already a gardener, no doubt your children naturally tag along behind you. But if this is all new to you, where do you start?



Start small

There is so much you can do in a small space. If you have a few youngsters, a good idea is to buy flexi tubs in different colours and designate your child their own one, or if you have space in your garden let them have a little plot of their own.



Grow something fun and tasty

Plant peas. Kids love to hide away in them and they will eat raw peas as they grow (double win), but if you only have a small space strawberries are a hands down winner.



Make work play

Those jobs you don’t like doing? Turn it into a game, raking leaves, removing caterpillars and pulling weeds to chopping (supervised) the veggies for dinner. It's all one less thing you have to do.



Take nature walks

Every morning my youngest and I walk around the garden see what is growing, identify new birds and pick what is ready for use that day for his lunchbox. We also talk about what we can make.



Get in the kitchen

Meals here are based on what is ready to be picked and brought to the kitchen. The kids love the hands on jobs of washing and prepping.