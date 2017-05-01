 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Baby visits give dose of happiness to retirement village residents

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

On baby buddy day, there are as many prams as walking frames at Selwyn Village Rest Homes.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Finnish journalist Mika Makelainen said "nobody told me not to film" while he was heading towards the airport.

Watch: Rare insight into secret North Korea – what it's really like

00:10
2
Wellington was hit by wild weather overnight and this motorist was in the thick of it.

Gale force winds forecast to hit parts of South Island tomorrow after North Island hit by rough weather overnight

00:20
3
The pilot tried to break-up the pair of fighting passengers at Atlanta Airport.

Video: Delta Airlines pilot hits passenger after fight breaks out in terminals

00:30
4
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:45
5

Case begins against National Party over campaign ad's Eminem similarity

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ