Baby was sleeping in van before death, police say

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a five-month-old baby in Waiuku, and are looking at whether the temperature of the van she was sleeping in with her mother was a contributing factor.
The baby died yesterday afternoon. She had been sleeping in a van with her mother while their house, south of Auckland, was undergoing renovations.
Results from a post-morterm this morning were inconclusive as to the cause of death.
Police said in a press release that the temperature of the van is being looked into as a contributing factor, but this has not been confirmed.
The parents of the baby have been assisting with ongoing inquiries, with police calling the death an absolute tragedy for the family.
