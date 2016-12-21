 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Baby was sleeping in van before death, police say

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a five-month-old baby in Waiuku, and are looking at whether the temperature of the van she was sleeping in with her mother was a contributing factor. 

The baby died yesterday afternoon. She had been sleeping in a van with her mother while their house, south of Auckland, was undergoing renovations. 

The death of the five-month-old is unexplained, with police making inquiries at the house near Waiuku.
Source: 1 NEWS

Results from a post-morterm this morning were inconclusive as to the cause of death.

Police said in a press release that the temperature of the van is being looked into as a contributing factor, but this has not been confirmed.

An eyewitness told 1 NEWS yesterday he believed the baby was a girl, and she was left in a van for a long time.
Source: 1 NEWS

The parents of the baby have been assisting with ongoing inquiries, with police calling the death an absolute tragedy for the family.



Related

Auckland

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
3
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

4

Biker's death may be gang violence, police believe

5

Police raids foil alleged Christmas Day terror attacks on Melbourne landmarks

01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.

02:05
There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Raised aftershock risk spurs extra checks on 80 Wellington CBD buildings

"The increased risk of the aftershock is a significant driver of what we're doing," says Wellington's Recovery Manager.

03:44
“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”

Youth front powerful video hoping to reverse NZ's horrifying trend of suicides

“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ