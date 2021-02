An adult and baby are in a serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in Kaiaua, a small coastal town in the Waikato.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened on East Coast Road in Kaiaua at around 9.00pm yesterday, police told 1 NEWS.

A baby was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition and is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

An adult was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.