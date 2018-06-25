 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Baby Neve spends first night at home after parents introduce her to the world

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is getting on with her other big role - being a mum to baby Neve.

Baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was introduced to the world yesterday, following Thursday's birth.
Source: Breakfast

A smiling Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford left Auckland Hospital yesterday to take home their daughter, who was born last Thursday.

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford slept through her first media event as her parents explained her name and thanked everyone for their best wishes.

"It means, in various forms, bright and radiant and snow, which seemed like a good combination for Matariki (Maori new year) and for solstice," the 37-year- old prime minister told reporters.

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support.
Source: 1 NEWS

Aroha in Maori means love and Te Aroha is also the name of a mountain near where Ms Ardern's family come from.

"Te Aroha was our way of reflecting the amount of love this baby has been shown before she arrived."

The PM eventually said it was "pretty special" holding baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford for the first time.
Source: 1 NEWS

Since the birth on Thursday, Ms Ardern has been inundated with messages and gifts from world leaders, including the Queen, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who sent a handwritten note saying they look forward to their meeting later in the year.

"But as equally special to us were just those people who took time to send a little note, or a blanket or a set of booties," Ms Ardern said.

The new family will spend the next couple of weeks away from the spotlight.

"Over the next six weeks we'll do what every other parent does and learn the little nuances ... and just figure things out as we go."

Ms Ardern has temporarily handed over the reins of the country to deputy Winston Peters while she takes six weeks maternity leave - a first for a serving leader of a country.

Mr Gayford will be Neve's primary caregiver when Ms Ardern returns to work.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:59
1
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

Watch: Female kapa haka performer challenging gender roles at competitions – eventually wants to haka as a man

01:46
2
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

00:38
3
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

4

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.

00:15
Colombia turned on the style in the second half to beat Poland 3-0.

Colombia eliminate woeful Poland from World Cup, keep hopes of progressing to next round alive

South Americans turned on the style in the second half after slow start.

00:30
The Blues defeated Queensland 18-14 in the second match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Watch: Courageous NSW Blues clinch 2018 Origin series after late sin-bin against relentless Maroons

The Blues defeated the Maroons 18-14 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney after a thrilling battle that went right down to the wire.

00:15
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

How did Crystal Collins get it so wrong?

00:38
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 