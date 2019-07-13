Baby name announced for Tāmati Coffey and husband Tim Smith

A name has been announced for the son of couple Tāmati Coffey and his husband Tim Smith.

The pair chose the name Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey who was born on Tuesday.

Tāmati Coffey is a Te Arawa tribal desendant - the name Tūtānekai stemming from one of the tribes most famous love stories between Hinemoa and Tūtānekai, who battled adversity to be together.

Coffey said they had "toiled over" the name.

"Hey Son. We toiled over your name. We’ve told the tribe, we’ve done your numbers and we’ve come up with ten good reasons why your name should be so. Kia kaha. Kia ū. Kia manawanui," Coffey said on Instagram.

Labour MP, Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today. Source: 1 NEWS

The baby was carried by a surrogate, the pregnancy announced earlier this year at Auckland's Big Gay Out.

Mr Coffey and Mr Smith, who had a civil union in 2011, have been together for over 10 years.

