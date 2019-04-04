Baby injured after person pushing pram hit by car in Upper Hutt

A baby has been injured after police believe a person pushing a pram was hit by a car at an Upper Hutt pedestrian crossing this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, police said the baby had minor injuries following the crash on Fergusson Drive in Clouston Park just after 9.30am.

"The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival, and we would like to speak to them, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident," the statement said.

The vehicle involved is described as a later-model white station wagon.