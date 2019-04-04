TODAY |

Baby injured after person pushing pram hit by car in Upper Hutt

Source:  1 NEWS

A baby has been injured after police believe a person pushing a pram was hit by a car at an Upper Hutt pedestrian crossing this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, police said the baby had minor injuries following the crash on Fergusson Drive in Clouston Park just after 9.30am.

"The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival, and we would like to speak to them, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident," the statement said.

The vehicle involved is described as a later-model white station wagon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quoting event number P046395574, or anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. 

New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing 4-year-old in Tolaga Bay found safe and well
2
Family 'devastated' as search continues for missing 4-year-old in Tolaga Bay
3
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding to be held this summer
4
Three men plead not guilty to murder of grandmother shot through window of South Auckland home
5
Bribery conspiracy: Prominent businessman's manager sentenced to 12 months home detention
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three men plead not guilty to murder of grandmother shot through window of South Auckland home

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding to be held this summer
08:17

Covid-19 vaccine rush: Whangārei mayor urges vaccinators to 'come north'
00:21

Family 'devastated' as search continues for missing 4-year-old in Tolaga Bay