TODAY |

Baby humpback whale filmed cruising around Wellington harbour

Source:  1 NEWS

One lucky Wellingtonian got up close and personal with a whale visiting the capital city's harbour this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacob Blaikie spotted the little whale about 7.30am. Source: Jacob Blaikie

Jacob Blaikie, who works for Interislander, spotted the whale swimming around Wellington’s Aotea Quay at 7:30am.

The whale appears to be a juvenile humpback.

Mr Blaikie was working on the ship when he saw it pass by.

"It was surreal, and the first time I've ever seen a whale," he said.

Humpback whales typically begin their annual migration through New Zealand waters as the weather gets colder.

New Zealand
Animals
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Shocking image from El Salvador prison highlights Covid-19 fears in Latin America's penal system
2
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges has to go, but is there another leader in National's ranks?
3
Three new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, no further deaths
4
Simon Bridges steadfast in belief that he'll remain National leader for the election
5
Cars lined up outside KFC, McDonald's for lunchtime rush as they open after a month in lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53

Three new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, no further deaths

Full video: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield give April 28 Covid-19 update
00:30

Cars lined up outside KFC, McDonald's for lunchtime rush as they open after a month in lockdown

Lockdown sees 25th anniversary of Cave Creek tragedy postponed