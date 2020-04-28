Baby humpback whale filmed cruising around Wellington harbour

One lucky Wellingtonian got up close and personal with a whale visiting the capital city's harbour this morning.

Jacob Blaikie, who works for Interislander, spotted the whale swimming around Wellington’s Aotea Quay at 7:30am.

The whale appears to be a juvenile humpback.

Mr Blaikie was working on the ship when he saw it pass by.

"It was surreal, and the first time I've ever seen a whale," he said.