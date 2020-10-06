Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police

Police have released the name of the five-month-old baby girl who died after her runaway stroller was hit by a vehicle.

Lake Rd in Northcote, Auckland Source: Google

She was Chloe Patricia Jie Labone.

Chloe died after her stroller rolled down a slope and into traffic, and was hit by a vehicle on Lake Road in Northcote on Monday.

She was taken to hospital following the incident, but died shortly afterwards.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident, and are providing the family with support.