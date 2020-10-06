TODAY |

Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released the name of the five-month-old baby girl who died after her runaway stroller was hit by a vehicle.

Lake Rd in Northcote, Auckland Source: Google

She was Chloe Patricia Jie Labone.

Chloe died after her stroller rolled down a slope and into traffic, and was hit by a vehicle on Lake Road in Northcote on Monday.

She was taken to hospital following the incident, but died shortly afterwards.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident, and are providing the family with support.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with them," a spokesperson said.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
2
Full video: Dr Bloomfield gives update on Covid-19 situation in New Zealand
3
National caught red-handed getting supporters to pose as members of the public
4
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
5
State borders in Australia complicate trans-Tasman bubble - Chris Hipkins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

State borders in Australia complicate trans-Tasman bubble - Chris Hipkins

Lorde teases new music as she encourages Kiwis to get out and vote

Man who murdered two WINZ workers appeals conviction and sentence
07:30

Inspirational student leader urges politicians to move past 'token' responses to 'real, tangible solutions'