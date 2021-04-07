TODAY |

Baby dies in Wellington after parents went to city mission asking for help

Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says a baby has died at an emergency housing provider.

Wellington City Mission. Source: Google Maps

Edridge told 1 NEWS the mother and father brought the child to the city mission seeking help.

The city mission called emergency services and tried to resuscitate the baby, but didn’t have any success.

“The situation is a tragedy,” Edridge said.

He added that the family lived in close proximity to the city mission.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to a sudden death at a property on Manners Street about 9.40am.

"There is no indication of suspicious circumstances at this time," a police spokesperson said.

