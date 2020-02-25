Baby and 11-year-old lose both parents after truck collides with car in Cambridge

Two young children have lost their parents, who were killed in a car crash in Cambridge at the weekend.

Riley, 11, and Eli, nine-months-old, lost both their parents in a crash in Cambridge on Saturday. Source: Givealittle

Nine-month-old Eli survived the crash but remains in Waikato Hospital.

On Saturday, police confirmed two people had died and one other person was seriously injured after a car and truck collided between Kaipaki Road and Matos Segedin Drive about 5.40pm.

In a Givealittle post, Pam Tomkins said her cousin Brenda and her partner Chris were the pair that died and that their baby was still in hospital.

"Riley, 11 years (Brenda's son from a previous relationship) fortunately wasn't in the vehicle however he too has lost his much loved Mum and step Dad," she wrote.

"All funds raised will go directly to a trust for the boys for their future support. Eli and Riley will be cared for by family."