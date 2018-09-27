Baby admitted to Nelson Hospital with ‘non-accidental’ burn injuries

A six-month-old baby was admitted to Nelson Hospital on Friday with what police are describing as “non-accidental” burn injuries.

The baby was admitted to hospital at around 4:30pm on Friday 12 July. She was then transferred to the Hutt Hospital burns unit in Wellington, for ongoing treatment.

Police say they are treating the injuries as non-accidental.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact the Nelson Child Protection Team on 03 546 3840.