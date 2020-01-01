TODAY |

Babies born in Wellington and Christchurch the first Kiwis in the new decade

Source:  1 NEWS

Armaan Guarav in Wellington and John Weng in Christchurch were two of the first babies born this decade.

For the parents of these new arrivals, it's an extra special day. Source: 1 NEWS

Baby John Weng couldn't wait to enter the world, he arrived a whole week early.

“Yesterday afternoon she was feeling maybe baby's coming tonight. let's go for dinner first. so we went for dinner and then the hospital after that,” a laughing father Dong Weng told 1 NEWS.

Just hours later, at 12.42am, Angela Weng gave birth naturally.

“I appreciate everything.”

It is understood John was the first baby born in Canterbury this decade, while Armaan Guarav was the first in Wellington arriving via C-section at 1.30am this morning.

“We were anticipating him couple of days before end of 2019 but eventually he came out 2020 on first day in the wee hours of New Year’s,” father Atit Guarav said.

A few days late, but these proud first-time parents say he's well worth the wait.

“Hs name's Armaan Guarav, Guarav our family name and Armaan means wish in our language,” his mother Anju Guarav explained.

A special meaning to top off one special day.

“The first thing is we can’t forget birthday cause 1st of the 1st and 1st child in Wellington, such an amazing feeling,” Atit said.

