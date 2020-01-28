TODAY |

Babies born with brain damage after 'poor care' at Hutt Valley DHB maternity ward

Source: 

One baby died and another suffered a brain injury in a "pattern of poor care" at the Hutt Valley District Health Board's maternity ward, says the Health and Disability Commissioner.

Hutt Hospital. Source: rnz.co.nz

Two reports released today say the DHB failed to adequately monitor the babies' heart rates during labour.

In the first case, commissioner Rose Wall said the baby was in a posterior position - head down but facing the abdomen - and heart monitoring was stopped for three hours.

When it resumed, the baby's heart rate was above normal. It was born with severe brain damage from lack of oxygen and died six days later.

In the second case, a woman whose delivery was considered high-risk did not receive fetal heart rate monitoring and an abnormality wasn't picked up.

The baby was born with a brain injury.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Health
Wellington
