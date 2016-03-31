Babies allowed to feed themselves are less fussy, study suggests

A University of Otago study has found that babies who are allowed to feed themselves as soon as they move onto solids are less likely to become fussy eaters later on in childhood.

The study, published in the international JAMA Pediatrics, looked at whether letting babies control their intake by feeding themselves solid foods after six months instead of spoon feeding would reduce the risk of becoming overweight, or other developmental outcomes up to the age of two.

The randomised clinical trial included 206 women and found that babies who fed themselves had a better attitude towards food at 12 and 24 months and were less fussy than children who were spoon fed.

Professor Rachael Taylor, who co-led the study, said babies who were encouraged to lead their own weaning from breastfeeding "were more likely to show they were enjoying their food and to be less picky eaters".

"We also found no evidence for previous suggestions that infants following a baby-led approach may not eat enough food, and no sign that they were underweight," Professor Taylor said.