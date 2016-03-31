 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Babies allowed to feed themselves are less fussy, study suggests

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A University of Otago study has found that babies who are allowed to feed themselves as soon as they move onto solids are less likely to become fussy eaters later on in childhood.

The list of popular baby names is out.

Source: Photos.com

The study, published in the international JAMA Pediatrics, looked at whether letting babies control their intake by feeding themselves solid foods after six months instead of spoon feeding would reduce the risk of becoming overweight, or other developmental outcomes up to the age of two.

The randomised clinical trial included 206 women and found that babies who fed themselves had a better attitude towards food at 12 and 24 months and were less fussy than children who were spoon fed.

Professor Rachael Taylor, who co-led the study, said babies who were encouraged to lead their own weaning from breastfeeding "were more likely to show they were enjoying their food and to be less picky eaters".

"We also found no evidence for previous suggestions that infants following a baby-led approach may not eat enough food, and no sign that they were underweight," Professor Taylor said.

The authors cautioned that there were some limitations to the study, in that it involved a small sample which was relatively socio-economically advantaged - and that the results could be different in different societal groups.

Related

Food and Drink

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:15
2
The 65-year-old driver has been charged over the incident which left the victim with a broken leg.

Watch: The shocking moment a man drives into his neighbour during street row

00:13
3
Lagi Vaili filmed an exchange between the driver and a passenger who was complaining about a stoppage undertaken to keep the bus running to schedule.

Video: 'F*** off!' - Auckland bus riders shocked by driver swearing at passenger, investigation launched


00:35
4
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

00:44
5
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ