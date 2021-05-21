Axe-wielding Hamilton robbers steal tobacco, money

Police want footage of a group of people “armed with an axe” who stole tobacco and money from a Hamilton dairy yesterday afternoon.

Source: istock.com

Police said at about 1.15pm yesterday, “approximately six” offenders entered the Maui Street Food Mart in Pukete.

“The occupants of the store were not injured but are very shaken by what occurred,” police said.

They say there were a number of people in the area between 1pm and 1.30pm, and they want anyone who has footage, photographs or CCTV to come forward.

People are asked to upload their footage to adriel.nzpolice.org