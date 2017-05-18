'Avoid the water' - MetService warns of huge six-metre swells for both islands accompanied by cold snap

The MetService is warning of huge swells on both coasts as gale force southwesterly winds hit the country.

New Zealand Swell forecast 20/05/2017 Source: MetService

A MetService spokesman told 1 NEWS NOW that large swells are already hitting the West Coast of the South Island at three to four metres, with worse to come.

The next few days will see the swells build to four to six metres in exposed places off both coasts with the worst of the large swells peaking over the weekend.

However, they say the swells could be even higher at times due to extreme wind gusts out at sea.

MetService advises against venturing out on the water until the swells have died down, which should happen by Monday.

The oceanic warnings come as a cold snap is also expected over the weekend, bringing the possibility of heavy snow down to 400 metres in Stewart Island, Fiordland, Southland, Clutha, Dunedin, and southern parts of Central Otago and Southern Lakes from tomorrow afternoon until Saturday evening.