Avocados and soft drinks nudge up NZ food prices in June

Higher prices for avocados and soft drinks have helped nudge up New Zealand food prices higher in June.

Avocados

Prices rose 0.2 per cent last month as the average 200g avocado cost $4.52, compared with $3.38 in May, Stats NZ said today.

For the year ended June, this led to the food price index rising by three per cent.

Consumer prices manager Matthew Haigh said avocado prices often tended to hit a peak in winter before dropping in spring as new fruit becomes available.

This year, their price was back to the near-record levels set in June last year, he said.

However, "fruit and vegetable prices eased off somewhat in June, from their highs in May", Mr Haigh said.

"Lettuce and broccoli prices were down, but tomato and kumara prices continued to rise.

Kumara prices were at their highest-ever level: $8.18 a kilogram."

In May, a wet autumn drove vegetable prices to high levels.

However, in seasonally adjusted terms, the food price index fell 0.3 per cent in June versus May.

The food price index accounts for about 19 per cent of the consumers price index, which is the Reserve Bank's inflation measure when setting interest rates.

Annual inflation rose to 2.2 per cent in the first three months of the year, well above the central bank's forecast of 1.5 per cent.

Reserve Bank governor Graeme Wheeler last month looked through that jump and kept the official cash rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent.

Today's figures show fruit and vegetable prices gained 9.3 per cent from a year earlier.

Meat, poultry and fish prices rose 1.8 per cent on the year, while grocery food prices were up 2.1 per cent in the year.

The annual rise was led by higher prices for dairy products.

Butter prices in June surpassed last month's highest-ever level with a 500g block of the cheapest butter costing $5.05 in June 2017, compared with $3.38 in June 2016.

