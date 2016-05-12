Avocado lovers urged to lookout for suspicious sales after Napier robbery

Avocado lovers are being urged to be on the lookout for suspicious sellers of the fruit after a Napier robbery saw a large number of avocado trees stripped over the weekend.

Avocado file image. Source: Wikimedia Commons, Susan Slater

Police say about 50 trees on a Bay View property were stripped of their avocados between Friday 29 November and Sunday 1 December.

Police have asked to be contacted on 105 if anyone is seen selling avocados in bulk, and it seems suspicious or unusual.