Avocado lovers urged to lookout for suspicious sales after Napier robbery

Avocado lovers are being urged to be on the lookout for suspicious sellers of the fruit after a Napier robbery saw a large number of avocado trees stripped over the weekend.

Avocado file image. Source: Wikimedia Commons, Susan Slater

Police say about 50 trees on a Bay View property were stripped of their avocados between Friday 29 November and Sunday 1 December.

Police have asked to be contacted on 105 if anyone is seen selling avocados in bulk, and it seems suspicious or unusual.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

