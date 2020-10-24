Avid gardeners pot, prune and bare all for National Nude Gardening Day

There’s been pruning, potting, and baring all for National Nude Gardening Day.

Although for naturist clubs around the country, it’s, well, second nature.



“This particular day is more for people who aren't naturists to get involved and give it a go,” says NZ Naturist Federation president Wendy Lowe.

Today is not only Nude Gardening Day, but also signals the start of the season for naturist clubs around the country.

“It just feels so free and comfortable, you know, that feeling when you get home at the end of the day, what's the first thing you take off when you get home? Your shoes. And your feet feel really good, so imagine that feeling over your whole body with the sun and the breeze you just feel more at one with nature when you've got nothing between you and nature,” says Lowe.

This year’s fruitful celebration comes with a competition.

Geraldine company Lynn River, which makes safety wear, is encouraging Kiwis to get their kit off for the camera.

“You can be as creative as you like with photos. We've had some great entries already, some very strategic placement of plants, of equipment, everything from a garden hose to a leaf blower,” says Lynn River marketing assistant Sophie Prosser.

“It's all about body positivity and being confident in your own skin. Just do what you feel comfortable with, and hopefully you do feel comfortable in your own garden which is a great place to start when it comes to getting naked outside.”

The winner will be crowned Lynn River National Nude Gardner of the Year, and it’s hoped a charity calendar will be made from some of the top entries.