Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident

A two-year-old boy been seriously injured in an accident involving a luggage conveyor belt at Auckland Airport.

Auckland Airport (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

An Auckland International Airport spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS a child was injured on a luggage conveyor belt this afternoon.

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3.30pm today.

An Aviation Security Service spokesperson has told 1 NEWS an investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being reviewed to understand how the incident occurred.

The spokesperson said he was very "concerned" about what had happened and said the priority right now was on the wellbeing of the child.

A St John spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the child was transported in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital.