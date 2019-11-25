TODAY |

Aviation history recorded in Kiwi woman's remarkable 50-year travel logbook

When going on a long-haul flight many of us book online, change into our activewear, swipe a digital boarding pass and settle in to binge-watch something.

However, there's one extra step Anna Hansen does.

For the past 50 years she's kept a logbook.

She's faithfully recorded every trip, collecting the pilot's signature for every single journey.

It started off as just a way of recording where she'd been.

"I got this logbook when I was seven years old on a flight from Sydney to Auckland and they were giving out the logbooks to all the children. Mum got one for me and my brother," she told Seven Sharp.

Since then the seasoned traveller has clocked up nearly 800 hours of flight time.

A lot has changed since her first trip 50 years ago.

"Everyone was smoking pipes and cigars, my parents were smoking - it was a common thing, filling up their ashtrays in the arm rests."

Now, Ms Hansen is gifting the book to an aviation museum in Sydney, the port of the book's first-ever flight.

Anna Hansen is gifting the book to an aviation museum in Sydney. Source: Seven Sharp
