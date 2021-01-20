TODAY |

Average asking prices for homes reach new records in every NZ region — Trade Me

Source:  1 NEWS

The average asking prices for properties across every single region in the country reached new records last month, the first time Trade Me says they’ve ever seen it happen.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trade Me says it’s the first time every region has seen such an uptick. Source: Breakfast

“It’s fair to say the New Zealand property market has never been hotter,” Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said.

Mudge said the national average asking price reached a record-breaking $767,050, an “eye-watering” increase of 13 per cent compared to the same time in 2019.

Nationwide, demand was up 15 per cent while supply was down nine per cent for December.

“Demand is up and supply is down and as long as this picture remains, prices will continue to skyrocket,” Mudge said.

The biggest average asking price growth was seen in Gisborne (up 32 per cent, now $506,800), followed by Manawatū-Whanganui (up 22 per cent), Southland (up 15 per cent) and Otago (up 13 per cent).

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kawerau, the Bay of Plenty mill town district, has seen the biggest hike. Source: Breakfast

For the main centres, Wellington saw the biggest increase year-on-year for average asking prices, which went up 11.9 per cent year-on-year. Auckland followed closely behind with 10.7 per cent.

The average asking price in the Wellington region is now $763,000. For Auckland, it reached $1.025 million.

The Trade Me property data was produced from properties listed on its site in the three months leading up to December.

New Zealand
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US soldier arrested in plot to blow up New York City 9/11 Memorial
2
Immigration adviser ordered to pay $10k after family's residency dream ruined
3
When will quarantine end? PM’s first Facebook live of 2021 answers tricky questions
4
Morning Briefing Jan 20: Trump's presidency enters final hours
5
Brisbane cop pleads not guilty to sexual assault after 'accidentally' touching female colleague's bottom while training
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Six homes evacuated overnight as bushfire brought under control in Hawke's Bay

Tāneatua's new police station will have no cells, no barriers
08:30

When will quarantine end? PM’s first Facebook live of 2021 answers tricky questions

Immigration adviser ordered to pay $10k after family's residency dream ruined