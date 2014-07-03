TODAY |

Avalanche hits Queenstown's The Remarkables

Jess Cartwright
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Jess Cartwright

Ski staff are patrolling a ridge over from The Remarkables ski field at Queenstown after an avalanche in the area, but are confident nobody was involved.

The avalanche occurred at about 1pm today outside the Remarkables Ski Area boundary in an off-piste area known as Scarpa Run.

A Remarkables bus driver was heading up the mountain when they noticed the debris from a small avalanche and raised the alarm.

Chief executive of NZSki Paul Anderson says the avalanche was small at about 20 metres wide, 150 metres long and 95 centimetres deep.

He says his team carried out a thorough search of the area and do not believe anyone has been caught in the avalanche. However a search and rescue dog team is being flown in to check the area to make sure.

"We're 99 per cent sure no one was in it," Mr Anderson said. "But we just want to be absolutely sure."

The Remarkables, Queenstown.
The Remarkables, Queenstown (File picture). Source: Supplied by Chris Prudden
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Jess Cartwright
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Emergency services were called to the coast of Hihi just before 8pm yesterday.
Body found after boat sinks in Northland
2
A composite image of Railway St W in Papakura, a set of road spikes, and wheels punctures by spikes accidentally deployed in Papakura.
Motorists get punctures after tyre spikes left on police car roof fall onto road
3
Members of heavy metal band Rammstein share kiss in protest of Russia anti-LGBT laws
4
A Christopher Luxon National Party election ad which appear in the New Zealand Herald.
Electoral Commission confirms that Luxon National Party leadership ad broke the rules
5
Traffic backed up for kilometres as BP gave out free fuel for an hour.
Free petrol promotion causes frenzy, and congestion, in Auckland and Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:28
That’s according to Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff.

Dunedin begins taking 'super-accurate measurements' as fight for World's Steepest Street title ramps up

Internet and phone lines down in Hawke's Bay affecting 800 customers, causing 'massive disruption' for businesses

Air NZ boss flags 'flying guilt' as challenge to be more carbon neutral
01:27
The unoccupied Antonio Hall suffered extensive damage in Friday night's fire.

Arrest warrant issued for boy, 14, accused of setting alight Christchurch heritage building