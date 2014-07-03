Avalanche hits Queenstown's The Remarkables

Ski staff are patrolling a ridge over from The Remarkables ski field at Queenstown after an avalanche in the area, but are confident nobody was involved.

The avalanche occurred at about 1pm today outside the Remarkables Ski Area boundary in an off-piste area known as Scarpa Run.

A Remarkables bus driver was heading up the mountain when they noticed the debris from a small avalanche and raised the alarm.

Chief executive of NZSki Paul Anderson says the avalanche was small at about 20 metres wide, 150 metres long and 95 centimetres deep.

He says his team carried out a thorough search of the area and do not believe anyone has been caught in the avalanche. However a search and rescue dog team is being flown in to check the area to make sure.