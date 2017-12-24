Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand are set to above average.

Beach in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

That's according to NIWA who in their seasonal climate outlook for autumn they says they have a high confidence of the higher temperatures for all regions.

The weather is expected to be driven by the warmer than average ocean waters that are present around the country.

La Nina conditions are waning over the next three months after continuing in the tropical Pacific during February.

NIWA says the current state of the ocean indicates that La Nina is now reaching its decay phase.

"The Tasman Sea, and the Southwest Pacific Ocean will influence surface air temperatures and the likelihood of significant rainfall events," NIWA says in a statement.

They say this pressure pattern, together with the abnormal warm ocean waters around the country will result in warmer than average temperatures.

Although the rainfall particularly in the North Island will be above normal.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average for all regions of New Zealand with high confidence.

As autumn progresses however, frosts may occur from time to time in cooler locations.