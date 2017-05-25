 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Autism NZ weighs into vaccination debate sparked by doctor's protest at film

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Autism New Zealand is worried the film Vaxxed legitimises false claims linking vaccinations to autism.

The 2014 New Zealander of the year’s protest has reignited debate.
Source: 1 NEWS

Northland doctor and 2014 New Zealander of the year Lance O'Sullivan's protest at a Kaitaia screening of the film has reignited debate.

1 NEWS has been contacted by anti-vaccination campaigners convinced their children have suffered from vaccine damage. 

But experts say they're misinformed.

"Look, it's very concerning. I guess it's good people trying to get information. But at the end of the day it's got to be balanced, so again, the evidence suggests there is no link between vaccines and autism," said Dane Dougan of Austism New Zealand. 

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.
Source: Breakfast

Meanwhile Dr O'Sullivan is now calling for vaccinations to be compulsory. 

"We know that immunisation saves lives. I've had to hold the bodies of children who are ravaged by diseases that are preventable from immunisations, and try to save their lives," he said.

Dr O'Sullivan says health and community workers should not have been at the screening, and the Northland District Health Board chief executive, Nick Chamberlain, agrees those working with vulnerable children should be focusing on evidence. 

"Even though I support hugely informed choice, when it's misinformed choice that's occurring I think we have got to step in," Mr Chamberlain said.

Related

Health

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'
01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw: 'You've made me turn into a nasty guy -Dr Lance O'Sullivan and anti-vax campaigner in heated confrontation outside film screening

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:16
1
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

2

Live stream: Breakfast

01:47
3
As more photos are matched with the names of the 22 dead, it’s become how apparent young many of the victims are.

Doctor opens up about the 'remarkably hard' task of treating young victims of deadly Manchester suicide blast


00:50
4
Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness

00:30
5
The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

Children injured in Manchester bombing receive visit from the Queen

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

'RIP my darling' - Manchester terror attack victims remembered including an aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ