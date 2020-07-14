TODAY |

Authorship of 90 emails to be central in trial of man accused of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland court has heard how the authorship of a series of emails will be central to the case of a man accused of threatening to kill the Prime Minister.

Michael Cruikshank, 54, who is accused of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Cruikshank, 54, is facing three charges of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern and one charge of harassment after sending her more than 90 emails between October and January this year.

His lawyer told the North Shore District Court he accepts that the PM received the emails but questions remain over their transmission.

It’s still to be determined whether Cruickshank will stand trial in the high court or district court.

New Zealand
Paul Hobbs
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
National MP pulls down election billboards after Todd Muller's unexpected resignation
2
Authorship of 90 emails to be central in trial of man accused of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern
3
'I might've said a rude word' – Judith Collins reveals her reaction to shock news of Muller resignation
4
Todd Muller resigns as leader of National Party, Opposition in shock announcement
5
John Armstrong's opinion: Two options for next National leader - high risk Judith Collins or Nikki Kaye, who won't win the election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Government to issue new guidance to GPs in bid to increase Covid-19 testing
00:21

Health Minister details 'extra security' at Auckland facility housing Kiwis deported from Australia
00:29

National MP pulls down election billboards after Todd Muller's unexpected resignation

Auckland Uni study on 'make up sex' debunks myths about how common - or good - it is