Authorship of 90 emails to be central in trial of man accused of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern

An Auckland court has heard how the authorship of a series of emails will be central to the case of a man accused of threatening to kill the Prime Minister.

Michael Cruikshank, 54, who is accused of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Cruikshank, 54, is facing three charges of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern and one charge of harassment after sending her more than 90 emails between October and January this year.

His lawyer told the North Shore District Court he accepts that the PM received the emails but questions remain over their transmission.