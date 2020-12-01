TODAY |

Authorities thank well wishers as police dog continues recovery after being shot in face

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says police are thankful for the well wishes sent in after a police dog was shot in the jaw yesterday in Northland.

Helicopters airlifted the injured man and dog separately to Auckland for emergency procedures. Source: 1 NEWS

The dog, who police won't name for privacy reasons, is currently in a stable condition after suffering critical injuries in Tangowahine.

"Police would like to acknowledge the messages of support received overnight from the community around the welfare of the police dog who was shot yesterday," Hill said.

District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said in a press conference that both the man and the police dog are in stable condition. Source: 1 NEWS

The man who shot the dog and was then shot by police was flown to Auckland City Hospital yesterday and also remains in a stable condition.

"Police are continuing to provide support to our members involved in yesterday's incident and we are also providing support to the family of the man currently in hospital," Hill said.

No charges have been laid yet but police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The dog was rushed to Veterinary Specialist Group in Auckland after the shooting near Dargaville. Source: Stuff

