Authorities thank well wishers as police dog continues recovery after being shot in face

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says police are thankful for the well wishes sent in after a police dog was shot in the jaw yesterday in Northland.

The dog, who police won't name for privacy reasons, is currently in a stable condition after suffering critical injuries in Tangowahine.

"Police would like to acknowledge the messages of support received overnight from the community around the welfare of the police dog who was shot yesterday," Hill said.

The man who shot the dog and was then shot by police was flown to Auckland City Hospital yesterday and also remains in a stable condition.

"Police are continuing to provide support to our members involved in yesterday's incident and we are also providing support to the family of the man currently in hospital," Hill said.

No charges have been laid yet but police are continuing to investigate the incident.