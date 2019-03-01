TODAY |

Authorities concerned for safety of Auckland man missing for more than a week

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Police, friends and family have grave concerns for the safety of a North Shore man who has now been missing for over a week.

Denver Chance, 43, was last seen leaving the room he was renting in Mairangi Bay on Sunday, February 24, at 3.30pm, Waitemata Police Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said.

His car was then captured on CCTV around 4:15pm driving on the Southern Motorway just past the Drury exit, but police couldn't confirm if he was driving the vehicle.

"We are doing everything we can to try to find Denver, and have a large team of investigators working to piece together his movements and locate him," sergeant Goldie said.

Mr Chance told friends at the house that he would be returning within the hour, before driving away in his red 2008 Nissan Skyline, with the registration number LGH476.

Denver Chance's car, a red 2008 Nissan Skyline with the registration number LGH476. Source: NZ Police

He was reported missing on Wednesday and has not been in contact with friends or family since, which they say is very out of character for him.

Police say his bank accounts and phone have not been used and no one has any knowledge of where he would be heading or who he would be visiting when he left.

Mr Chance was described as having dark brown hair, 178cm tall, of a solid and muscular build, and has a tattoo on his shoulder and down his left arm.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a singlet, and is known to wear an Oakley watch.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact North Shore police on 0800 DENVER, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Denver Chance. Source: NZ Police
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
2
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
3
Letterbox (file picture).
'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox
4
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.
Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination
5
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28
Police there had been ordered to carry firearms on duty until Treik Allen was apprehended.

Man involved in police shootout that prompted Canterbury cops to carry firearms appears in court
A stock image of man talking to a woman at a job interview.

Kiwi women still being asked if they plan to have kids at job interviews, recruiter says

Police, family concerned for welfare of Wellington man, 80, last seen yesterday
04:12
Hāpai Te Hauora’s Mihi Blair says vaping can sometimes be a pathway for smokers to quit.

Vaping shouldn't be included in potential smoking ban for Wellington beaches, expert says