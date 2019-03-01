Authorities concerned for safety of Auckland man missing for more than a week

Police, friends and family have grave concerns for the safety of a North Shore man who has now been missing for over a week.

Denver Chance, 43, was last seen leaving the room he was renting in Mairangi Bay on Sunday, February 24, at 3.30pm, Waitemata Police Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said.

His car was then captured on CCTV around 4:15pm driving on the Southern Motorway just past the Drury exit, but police couldn't confirm if he was driving the vehicle.

"We are doing everything we can to try to find Denver, and have a large team of investigators working to piece together his movements and locate him," sergeant Goldie said.

Mr Chance told friends at the house that he would be returning within the hour, before driving away in his red 2008 Nissan Skyline, with the registration number LGH476.

Denver Chance's car, a red 2008 Nissan Skyline with the registration number LGH476. Source: NZ Police

He was reported missing on Wednesday and has not been in contact with friends or family since, which they say is very out of character for him.

Police say his bank accounts and phone have not been used and no one has any knowledge of where he would be heading or who he would be visiting when he left.

Mr Chance was described as having dark brown hair, 178cm tall, of a solid and muscular build, and has a tattoo on his shoulder and down his left arm.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a singlet, and is known to wear an Oakley watch.