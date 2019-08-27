Author Tessa Duder talks about her new book on James Cook's mapping of New Zealand

Kiwi author Tessa Duder says her new book, which documents James Cook's mapping of New Zealand, explores all sides of his journey to Aotearoa.

Ms Duder spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme this morning about the book - First Map: How James Cook Charted Aotearoa New Zealand - a departure from the children's fiction she is best known for. The book reveals that while there was some hostility upon Cook's arrival here, there was also friendship.

The book uses historical sources and diaries to recreate his journey from the Pacific islands, his motivations, and especially his navigation and map making.

It includes the involvement of his skilled Polynesian co-navigator Tupaia, who joined the Endeavour despite Cook's hesitations - but proved to be invaluable.

She said that while many will be aware of the hostilities in the first three days, where four Māori were killed and several more were injured by Cook's crew, the voyage then became "cautious, curious, but increasingly friendly".

"Thats something that is perhaps being forgotten these days," she said.