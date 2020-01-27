Author and media personality Gordon McLaughlan dies aged 89

Author and media personality Gordon McLauchlan has died aged 89.

The historian and commentator had a successful career in print and television and also wrote more than 20 books including The Passionless People and A Short History of New Zealand.

A revised version of his last book Stop the Clock was published last Thursday on his birthday.

Fellow writer and close friend Hamish Keith remembers McLauchlan's acerbic wit, but also his warmth.

"He wasn't an outsider, he didn't divide people into this or that, he just looked at them with a sharp eye and a witty eye and a kind eye and he never believed he wasn't one of us," he told 1 NEWS.