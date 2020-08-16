AUT student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has tested positive for coronavirus as one of the 39 cases of community transmission in New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to the university, the student, who is linked to the Americold cluster, only began to experience Covid-19 symptoms yesterday.

The student's infectious period began on Thursday, August 13, after the university had closed, an AUT spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



It’s believed that physical interactions with the student were limited to specific areas of the campus as well as the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.



All staff and students thought to be close contacts have been notified and forensic cleaning of the areas has been organised.



However, it's unlikely the student was infectious while on campus, the spokesperson said.



Your playlist will load after this ad

AUT says they are waiting on direction from the Ministry of Health whether their campus will need to close completely, meaning no students or staff are allowed on site.

Since the shift to Alert Level 3, all AUT campuses have been closed with classes shifting online from tomorrow.