AUT, Auckland Uni keeps online learning for rest of semester

AUT and the University of Auckland have moved to online learning for the remainder of the second semester amid the uncertainty caused by the current Delta outbreak.

The University of Auckland. Source: istock.com

It comes after positive Covid-19 cases were identified at both universities, with AUT announcing cases on all three of its campuses.



"While we are hoping for lowered alert levels in Auckland, the unpredictability of the Delta variant means there is still the possibility of further unexpected alert level changes," the University of Auckland announced on Wednesday on its website.



Auckland will remain at Alert Level 4 until at least September 14. Meanwhile, the country south of Auckland is at Alert Level 2.

"As in previous lockdowns, we know that a degree of certainty is far preferable to the disruptions caused by opening and closing our campuses at short notice," the university said.



"We have therefore made the decision to remain in online teaching and learning mode for the rest of Semester Two, regardless of alert level."

Auckland University said the decision to continue with online learning "will give our students and staff the ability to plan for the rest of the semester, particularly for the exam period starting at the end of October".

All examinations in semester two, quarter three and quarter four will be held online.



A "small number of exceptions" will be made - subject to Government restrictions - for final year courses leading to professional registration, the university said.



AUT in Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Meanwhile, AUT has sent out a letter informing students that "regardless of changes in the Covid-19 alert level, all teaching and learning activities will remain online for the duration of Semester 2", including assessments.

No in-person exams or assignments will take place for semester 2 courses, the university said.