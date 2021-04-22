Australia's foreign minister visiting NZ for first visit since pandemic began

Australia's foreign minister has touched down on New Zealand soil for the first face-to-face meeting with her New Zealand counterpart since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Marise Payne will be welcomed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, marking the first ministerial travel under the new trans-Tasman bubble.

The travel bubble, which officially opened on Monday, is a move which comes more than a year after borders around the world snapped shut due to the pandemic.

The bubble arrangement means no quarantine for passengers, but travellers have been warned if new coronavirus cases emerge the bubble could temporarily come to a halt, potentially stranding those abroad.

Up for discussion during Payne's visit will be the shared interest in the Indo-Pacific, as well as steps to strengthen Covid-19 support for Australia and New Zealand's Pacific neighbours.

Payne will depart on Friday.