TODAY |

Australia's foreign minister visiting NZ for first visit since pandemic began

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia's foreign minister has touched down on New Zealand soil for the first face-to-face meeting with her New Zealand counterpart since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marise Payne and Nanaia Mahuta are expected to discuss strengthening Covid-19 support for NZ’s Pacific neighbours. Source: Breakfast

Marise Payne will be welcomed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, marking the first ministerial travel under the new trans-Tasman bubble.

The travel bubble, which officially opened on Monday, is a move which comes more than a year after borders around the world snapped shut due to the pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong covers some of the most emotional moments from the day. Source: Seven Sharp

The bubble arrangement means no quarantine for passengers, but travellers have been warned if new coronavirus cases emerge the bubble could temporarily come to a halt, potentially stranding those abroad.

Up for discussion during Payne's visit will be the shared interest in the Indo-Pacific, as well as steps to strengthen Covid-19 support for Australia and New Zealand's Pacific neighbours.

Payne will depart on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern said it could be a billion dollar boost to New Zealand’s economy. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman needs surgery after knee 'sliced to bone' in ocean swim event
2
Protests as police officer shoots and kills 16-year-old girl in Ohio
3
Indonesia's navy searching for submarine missing off Bali with 53 people on board
4
ASB Good as Gold: Principal steps in to care for kids after tragedy strikes Dunedin family
5
Auckland man argues for leniency after being fined for mistakenly entering bus lane
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:52

ASB Good as Gold: Principal steps in to care for kids after tragedy strikes Dunedin family
01:45

New facility in Christchurch helping female inmates integrate back into society
01:18

Dramatic health changes are ‘bold’ and leave National in tricky spot, says 1 NEWS political reporter
04:36

Government's health changes the fourth major health sector revamp in 30 years